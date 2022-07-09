Sports Snippets

Blatter, Platini acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA

Bellinzona (Switzerland), July 8: Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA by a Swiss criminal court on Friday, a rare positive outcome for the pair who were among football’s most powerful figures before being embroiled in corruption investigations. The case was centred around a $2 million payment from FIFA to Platini with Blatter’s approval in 2011, for work done a decade earlier. The verdict followed an 11-day trial last month at the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland in Bellinzona. Blatter announced his plan to resign early as president, in June 2015, in the fallout from a sprawling American corruption investigation – ending his 17-year reign. A separate but cooperating case by Swiss prosecutors led to the Platini payment being investigated. The fallout ended Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor and saw the former French great removed as president of UEFA. (AP)

Ronaldo missing United tour amid doubts over future

Manchester, July 8: Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s preseason tour to Thailand and Australia amid doubts over his future at the club. United said on Friday that the 37-year-old forward had been granted additional time off to deal with an unspecified family issue that prevented him from reporting back for practice this week. The Portugal star has reportedly asked to leave United. Ronaldo only returned to United last season after 12 years away from Old Trafford but the team finished in sixth place and only qualified for the Europa League rather than the more prestigious Champions League. (AP)

Former English mid-fielder Wilshere retires at 30

London, July 8: Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere retired from playing at the age of 30 on Friday after an injury-disrupted career. Wilshere was the youngest player to make his Arsenal debut at 16 years and 256 days in 2008 after coming through the club’s academy. “In truth it has been difficult to accept that my career has been slipping away in recent times due to reasons outside of my control whilst feeling that I have still had so much to give,” he said in a statement. “Having played at the very highest level I have always held such huge ambitions within the game and if I am truthful I did not envisage being in this position at times.” Wilshere made the first of 34 England appearances in 2010 and he was part of the squad at the 2014 World Cup where Roy Hodgson’s team was eliminated in the group stage. (AP)

Govt clears camp in Ireland for CWG-bound Indian boxers

New Delhi, July 8:The Sports Ministry has cleared an international training camp for the Indian men’s and women’s boxing teams in Ireland from July 10 to 24, in the run-up to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. An 11-member women’s squad, including world champion Nikhat Zareen, and a 15-member men’s team comprising Amit Panghal will participate in the camp. The Indian women boxing contingent also includes Tokyo bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu and Jaismine. A physiotherapist, masseuse, strength and conditioning expert and sports scientist have also been cleared for the trip. (PTI)