Tripura govt abruptly transfers Chief Secy Kumar Alok

A top Tripura government official said that the sudden transfer was caused as the relation between the government and the Chief Secretary was souring on several issues after Manik Saha became Chief Minister on May 15.

Alok, a Tripura cadre 1990 batch IAS officer was appointed Chief Secretary by the then Chief Minister Biplab Deb in June last year. Before joining, Alok was posted as Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat of the central government.

The rank of the DG in SIPARD, a composite training institute for public administration and rural development in Tripura, is an insignificant post than that of Chief Secretary.

Former Tripura Chief Minister (Deb) also abruptly transferred the then Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar as Special Chief Resident Commissioner of Tripura in New Delhi and appointed Alok as the Chief Secretary.

According to an official notification, issued on Saturday, senior IAS officer J.K. Sinha, currently Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Manik Saha and Health and Family Welfare Department, would hold the charge of Chief Secretary in addition.

In the last four and a half years, the Tripura government has changed several Chief Secretaries including three of them – Lalit Kumar Gupta, Manoj Kumar and Kumar Alok – transferred abruptly to the insignificant posts.