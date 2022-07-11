9 Dima Hasao health workers suspended for ‘negligence’

Guwahati, July 11: Nine healthcare workers, including a doctor of a primary health centre (PHC) in Dima Hasao district, have been placed under suspension by the state health department for alleged negligence.

The joint director of health services, Dima Hasao district suspended the health care workers of the Khepre PHC in Maibong subdivision reportedly after a complaint that a pregnant woman, who was taken to the primary health centre in labour pain on Sunday could not be attended by the medical team as the PHC was “found to be locked.”

According to reports, a video of the woman bleeding owing to labour pain on the premises of the closed PHC went viral on social networking platforms, following which an inquiry was initiated by the health department in the hill district.

“Whereas, it is observed that the Khepre PHC is not run regularly and you are not performing your duties, being the responsibilities upon you, hence, you are hereby placed under suspension till the departmental inquiry is completed,” the suspension order issued by Kalpana Kemprai, in-charge joint director of health services, Dima Hasao district, read.

“This (the suspension) is as per discussions and approval of the executive member, incharge, health and family welfare department, N.C. Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong and chief executive member, N.C. Hills Autonomous Council, Haflong,” it read.

The suspended persons include one MBBS doctor, two pharmacists, four nurses and two grade IV workers of the health centre.

The suspended health workers posted at the Khepre PHC were identified as Jesy Nianthianzo Suantak, medical officer (on one-year rural posting), Mustak Ahmed (pharmacist), S.R Laskar (pharmacist), Usha Langthasa (ANM), Neijahat Changsan (ANM), Khismai Langthasa (GNM), Niljounem Lhoujem (GNM), Pronen Longmailai (grade IV staff) and Ginkhopao Changsan (grade IV staff).

According to reports, the woman, who hails from Khepre village, later gave birth to a boy and the health condition of both mother and baby was fine.

It may be noted that the PHC, which is about 85km from Haflong town, caters to not just Khepre but the nearby villages as well.