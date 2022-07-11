FINER delegation calls on industry minister

Guwahati, July 11: A delegation of Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region (FINER) called on Assam commerce and industries minister Bimal Borah and discussed the merits of the Act East Policy and its impact on the growth of industries in Assam.

The FINER delegation, headed by its president Pabitra Burhagohain and vice-president Bajrang Lohia, apart from apprising the industry minister about their organisation and activities also emphasised on development along the India-Bangladesh border for the ease of doing business.

The delegation stressed on the preparation of a database so that aspiring entrepreneurs could set up industries based on bamboo.

The minister asked the delegation to take initiatives to attract more investment in the state.