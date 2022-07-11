Koch body refutes refute allegations against members of community  

Tura, July 11: The Meghalaya Koch Association (MKA), the apex body of the Koch tribe in Meghalaya on Monday, refuted the allegations made by certain groups recently, that a section of Koches using the surname Barman were obtaining illegal Scheduled Tribe certificates, and termed it as false and malicious.

The MKA clarified that the section of the Koches using the surname Barman, who are residing in the seven villages of Tikrikilla block under Raksamgre civil sub-division are genuine members of the indigenous Koch tribe of Meghalaya who follow the Koch traditions, culture and customs since time immemorial.

The association further stated that the use of the Barman surname has not diluted their original tribal identities. The association cited several correspondence made in this regard in the past by the then Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Pravin Bakshi, affirming the stand of the Meghalaya Koch Association after elaborate examination and verification of the issue.

The association is of the view that the allegations being raised at this stage is the handiwork of some vested interests who are bent on creating misunderstanding and disturbing the communal harmony amongst the members of the Koch tribe.