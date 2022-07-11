Talent identification programme in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 10: The State Talent identification 2022 has been launched by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) along with the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Meghalaya, and implemented Edge10 Group, United Kingdom, under the supervision of Australian Olympian Ian Campbell, and Global International coach Alistair Tait, across all 12 Districts of Meghalaya.

The Talent identification program commenced from Mawkyrwat, South West Khasi Hills District on July 9, and will continue until July 28.

Four tests are conducted – 20M Sprint, 10M ladder run, Compass Drill, and the Vertical Jump – on calibrated digital mats. All tests are digitally calibrated to provide accurate, objective results.

After the test across the 12 districts of the state are completed, Edge10 will submit an analysis report of the test within two weeks indicating the names of the top performers with high potential to MSOA and the Government of Meghalaya.

Based on the results, the MSOA and Government of Meghalaya could consider placing the top 400-500 athletes in the ‘Elite’ category of the Edge10 ‘Elite Pathway Program.’ Meghalaya State Olympic Association and Government of Meghalaya could then support the top 10 or 20 athletes with scholarships or support for coaching and training under top world class coaches and academies overseas.

Edge10 and MSOA members are presently on their way to Ampati, North Garo Hills District.