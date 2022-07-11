MeSCMA to conduct selection & coaching camp

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 10: A two-day State level selection and coaching camp will be organised by the Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) from July 15, at the Assam Regimental Centre Artificial Climbing Wall, Happy Valley, Shillong to select climbers in preparation for the forthcoming North East Zone Sport Climbing Competition scheduled to be held in Guwahati in the last week of July.

The association has requested interested participants and climbers to contact the camp coordinator at +917085400617 for registration and further information.