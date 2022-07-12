Bangladesh pummel Windies by six wickets in first ODI

Guyana, July 11: A below-par performance with the bat saw the West Indies lose the opening One-day International against Bangladesh by six wickets, with the tourists’ left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam grabbing four wickets and restricting them to 149/9 in 41 overs.

Bangladesh then notched up the required runs for the loss of four wickets in 31.5 overs, with batting stalwart Mahmudullah scoring a patient unbeaten 41 off 69 balls.

This was West Indies’ first defeat in the ongoing multi-format tour. After sweeping the Tests 2-0 and winning the three-match T20 International series 2-0, they fell at the hands of the visitors on Monday (IST), who finally tasted success.

In a contest reduced to 41 overs per side due to rain, the hosts were sent in to bat first. Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 33 and was made to work hard for his runs which required 66 balls.

The innings had a rousing end when tail-ender Anderson Phillip made a career-best 21 not out, which included the only six of the innings. He shared an unbroken 39-run last wicket stand with Jayden Seales who made 16 not out to give the innings a lift.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam was superb with 4/34 while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan supported with 3/36.

“In hindsight, our total was definitely not enough but in saying that, it was difficult to get more to be honest, batting first on that track,” said captain Nicholas Pooran.

“The last wicket of Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales putting on a partnership showed that the guys have a lot of fight in them and it gave us a chance to go out and try to defend this total. I think we should’ve started better in the power-play when we bowled especially after getting that first wicket. I think if we got one more wicket in that power-play then that makes the game very interesting,” added Pooran.

The visitors chased down the target with 55 balls to spare. Besides Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain (37) and captain Tamim Iqbal (33) chipped in to ensure Bangladesh broke their losing streak on the tour.

Najmul hit five boundaries in a 46-ball knock before becoming the first wicket for left-arm Gudakesh Motie, who made his debut on home soil.

Mahmudullah, who struck two fours and a six anchored a 40-run, unbroken fifth wicket partnership with Nurul Hasan (20 not out).

West Indies will look to rebound when the teams meet again in the second ODI on Wednesday at the same venue.

Brief scores: West Indies 149/9 in 41 overs (Shamarh Brooks 33, Shoriful Islam 4/34, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/36) lost to Bangladesh 151/4 in 31.5 overs (Tamim Iqbal 33, Najmul Hossain Shanto 37, Mahmudullah 41 not out) by six wickets. (IANS)