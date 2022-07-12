NZ chase down Ireland’s 300

SPORTS
By Agencies

Malahide, July 11: Michael Bracewell smashed 24 runs in the last over, including a winning six off the penultimate delivery, as New Zealand beat Ireland by one wicket with one ball to spare in the series-opening one-day international. New Zealand finished 305-9 in 49.5 overs in reply to Ireland’s 300-9.
The Black Caps seemed of the contest at 120-5 in the 22nd over when opener Martin Guptill was bowled for 51, but Bracewell took charge and blazed an unbeaten 127 off 82 balls. The Kiwis set a record by successfully chasing 20 off the 50th over. That surpassed the previous 50th-over best in an ODI chase by England against Australia in 1987. (AP)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.