NZ chase down Ireland’s 300

Malahide, July 11: Michael Bracewell smashed 24 runs in the last over, including a winning six off the penultimate delivery, as New Zealand beat Ireland by one wicket with one ball to spare in the series-opening one-day international. New Zealand finished 305-9 in 49.5 overs in reply to Ireland’s 300-9.

The Black Caps seemed of the contest at 120-5 in the 22nd over when opener Martin Guptill was bowled for 51, but Bracewell took charge and blazed an unbeaten 127 off 82 balls. The Kiwis set a record by successfully chasing 20 off the 50th over. That surpassed the previous 50th-over best in an ODI chase by England against Australia in 1987. (AP)