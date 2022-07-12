Middlesex sign Indian pacer Umesh Yadav

London, July 11: County club Middlesex on Monday announced that they have signed India pacer Umesh Yadav for the remainder of the 2022 English domestic season, which includes County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup.

Yadav, 34, has played for India in 52 Tests, 77 ODIs, and 7 T20Is, picking 156, 106 and nine wickets respectively. He becomes the fourth Indian to feature in the ongoing season of the English domestic cricket circuit after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire) and Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire).

“It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the duration of the season, and since Shaheen returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we’ve been looking for the right player to replace him. Yadav is that man.”

Yadav was not named in Middlesex’s squad to face Worcestershire this week at Merchant Taylors’ School as the Club delayed announcing his arrival until receiving confirmation that his visa was approved. (IANS)