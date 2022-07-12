Jr state swimmers get warm send-off ahead of nationals

SHILLONG, July 11: A send-off ceremony was held for junior swimmers of the state at Crinoline Swimming Pool, Shillong ahead of their participation in the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championship 2022 scheduled to be held at the Biju Patniak Swimming Pool cum Sports Complex Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar from July 16-20, on Monday.

Meghalaya’s 15-17 years boys include Banpynshngai Syngwan, Cleric Jayden Wanniang, James Anderson Kharlyngdoh, Mebansan Sangma, Mebankitbok Banai and Pynshngian Ora while the girls team comprises of Pdiangsuklang Syngwan, Mary Jone Syngwan and Amisha Syngwan.

Meanwhile, the 12-14 years boys team features Pynbhalang Syngwan, Atiar Bareh, Ethan JM Blah and Elberz Kharbani.

The girls team will be represented by Ilarisuk Youroi, Saibanbet Wanniang and Em i Rta Ksoo.