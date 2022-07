A total of 27 Karatekas registered with the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) led by coaches Arjun Sewa and Edwilbert K Nongkynrih along with manager Pynhunlang Kharbuli as manager will be participating in the All India Karate Championship 2022 at the Indoor State Training Center, Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh, on July 15 and 16.