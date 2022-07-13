Shami fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets

London, July 12: Pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday became the fastest Indian to scalp 150 wickets in ODIs.

Shami achieved this feat during the first ODI of the three-match series against England here at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. The pacer took three wickets, which included the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Craig Overton.

He took a total of 80 matches to reach his 150 wickets and surpassed the record of former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar, who took 97 matches.

Shami also became the joint-third fastest ever to take 150 ODI wickets along with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. (ANI)