Cricket Corner

Australia lose No 1 spot in WTC standings

Galle, July 12: Sri Lanka’s massive victory over Australia in the second Test at Galle has had major ramifications on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with the Pat Cummins-led side losing the No. 1 spot to South Africa. Sri Lanka recorded a stunning innings and 39-run win over the visitors at the Galle International Stadium on Monday. The win helped Sri Lanka jump ahead of a trio of rivals and up to third on the latest WTC standings. But it’s right at the top of the standings that now has a new look, with Australia losing their place in No 1. (IANS)

Andy Flower to coach Gulf Giants

AHMEDABAD, July 12: Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has been named as the head coach of UAE International League T20 (ILT20) team Gulf Giants on Tuesday. Andy Flower, one of Zimbabwe’s great cricketers, brings three decades of cricketing experience. He was also head coach of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Flower has coached the national teams of England and Afghanistan, as well as several franchise teams. (IANS)