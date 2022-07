Dubai, July 12: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu have risen up in the ICC women’s ODI player rankings after the final match of their ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) series played in Pallekele. As latest ranking released on Tuesday, Harmanpreet moved up one slot to 13th position. Her Player of the Match effort of 75 helping her gain 12 rating points. (UNI)