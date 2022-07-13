Donboklang’s brace helps RUFC beat Nangkiew 3-1

SHILLONG, July 12: Donboklang Lyngdoh scored twice for Rangdajied United FC as they defeated Nangkiew Irat SC 3-1 in the 18th match of the Shillong Premier League at the MFA Turf in Polo Grounds, on Tuesday.

Besides Donboklang’s 52nd and 77th minute goals, Wanlamsuk Nongkhlaw added a third for the team in stoppage time (90’+1). Earlier, Overkindness Lyngdoh Mawnai (74’) had briefly equalised for Nangkiew Irat. Nangkiew Irat have not beaten Rangdajied in the Shillong Premier League since 2014.

With four goals to his name, Donboklang is now the leading scorer of this seasons’ SPL.

Before the game, Nangkiew Irat and Rangdajied United both had 5 points apiece and were also level on goal difference (0) but Nangkiew stayed ahead in fourth on advantage of goals scored (5 to 3).

Following a tame first half, Rangdajied went into the lead less than 10 minutes after the restart. Mawnai headed a ball towards his team’s goalkeeper Guidle Syiemlieh, but with RUFC’s Wallambha Kharpran and Nangkiew Irat’s Denelson Pyngrope also vying for the ball, it came off Kharpran’s body and fell to Donboklang, who neatly executed the goal.

Two free-kicks were unsuccessful but Mawnai scored off the third, aiming a beautiful curling shot that went over the wall and into the net.

However, parity lasted just three minutes as Mawnai then fouled a Rangdajied player in almost the same spot, although at the other end of the pitch. Donboklang stepped up for the free-kick and left Syiemlieh rooted to the spot with his perfectly-placed strike.

Rangdajied pressed for another goal and found it when Nongkhlaw headed in a Raikutshisha Buam cross in stoppage time.

Rangdajied thus scored as many goals in this match as they had in the previous four. It was a much-needed victory after a couple of disappointing outings and it put them back in the top half of the table – they jumped two places to third, now with 8 points to Langsning FC’s 7, though the latter still have a game in hand. Nangkiew Irat, meanwhile, dropped one position to fifth.

Earlier, despite what appeared to be a subtle start to the match, the first half did display a few highlights.

Donboklang almost got a goal in the 34th minute but he sliced his shot and it went over the crossbar. A few minutes before, Rapborlang Marwein of Nangkiew Irat went agonisingly close with a long-range attempt and, just before that, his team mate Banshan Nongdhar impressed with some nifty footwork close to the Rangdajied box but his pass was a bit of a let-down.

The next match will be played on Thursday with the Mawlai Derby between Ryntih SC and Mawlai SC, who are table toppers. Mawlai currently lead Ryntih 12 points to 9.