Bodoland University set to begin a chapter of collaboration with Aaranyak

Guwahati, July 14: Bodoland University located in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam is set to undertake collaborative multi-disciplinary research work with premier research-based biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak.

With this objective the varsity today initialled an MoU with Aaranyak. Prof. Laishram Ladu Singh, Vice-chancellor of Bodoland University and Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and CEO of Aaranyak signed the MoU on behalf of both the institutions.

This MoU will facilitate joint working of various research divisions of both the institutions to undertake multidisciplinary scientific research, education and outreach as well as human resource development for biodiversity conservation and environmental protection in Northeast India.

As one of the growing universities in lower Assam, Bodoland University is accredited under sections 2(f) and 12(B) of UGC Act 1956 and established by the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Bodoland University is the only institution of higher education in the western part of Assam that addresses the need for all-round development while Aaranyak began working in 1989 for the applied research and conservation of various wildlife and their habitats and the livelihood development of communities living close to National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries.

Aaranyak was recognised as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO) by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt of India in 2006.

Prior to signing and exchanging the MoU, the Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between the university and Aaranyak to pursue diverse multidisciplinary scientific research, outreach and education, as well as human resource development for environmental conservation and other broad aspects of the region.

Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, is optimistic about the MoU generating a pool of budding students and researchers to cater to the needs for research and conservation in diverse field of biodiversity, environment, climate change mitigation and awareness among various stakeholders.

This meeting held for the occasion was attended by several senior officials from the university along with the Vice-Chancellor. Scientists from Aaranyak, as well as heads of various divisions, attended the forum, including Dr Dilip Chetry, Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, Udayan Borthakur, and several other officials.