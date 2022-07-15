‘BCCI monitoring SL situation’

LONDON, July 14: Ahead of Asia Cup scheduled to be held in August in Sri Lanka, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that the board will keep monitoring the situation in the island nation amid the ongoing political and economic crisis there.

“I cannot comment at the moment (about the possibility of India hosting the event). We will keep monitoring (the situation in Sri Lanka). Australia is playing there. The Sri Lankan team is also doing well. I cannot comment at the moment. Let us wait for a month,” the BCCI president told ANI.

“But we managed to get cricket going and as you know, broadcast rights have gone exceptionally well. Although I never equate money with the sport, but it is always good to have money because infrastructure is built that way. Indian cricket is in a solid position. As and when we will finish, someone else will come in and take it forward. It is the players and administrators who will take the game forward,” said Ganguly.

Two major ICC events are set to take place in the near future – the T20 World Cup in 2022 and the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Speaking about the high expectations from India in these tournaments, the BCCI president said, “You do not win ICC tournaments all the time. They (India) were in the finals of the Champions Trophy in 2017 and they lost in the semis in the 2019 WC. It has not been that they have been absolutely poor in World Cups but as you rightly said whenever India plays the expectations are more of winning.

“They are a great side. They have some fantastic players and hopefully when it comes to Australia this time, they will stand up and deliver.” (ANI)