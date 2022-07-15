Cricket Corner

Harbhajan, Mortaza to play in LLC

New Delhi, July 14: India’s legendary spin bowler Harbhajan Singh, Bangladesh’s Mashrafe Mortaza and West indies stars, Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin have confirmed their participation in Season 2 of Legends League Cricket (LLC) to be held in September 2022. Besides Harbhajan, Bangladesh’s ex-captain and legend Mortaza has also confirmed his participation in the upcoming season of LLC. He is one of the biggest names in Bangladesh Cricket and has won many matches with his all-round performances. Ex-West Indies cricketers Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin also joined the league’s player draft for the upcoming season. (IANS)

Shohidul Islam suspended for doping

Dubai, July 14: Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam has been suspended from all cricket-related activities for 10 months after pleading guilty to breaching Article 2.1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Doping Code, the world governing body said on Thursday. Shohidul had provided a urine sample as part of the ICC’s out-of-competition testing programme in Dhaka on March 4, 2022, which was found to contain Clomifene. Clomifene is classified as a Specified Substance under WADA’s Prohibited List and is prohibited both in-competition and out-of-competition. While handing out the suspension, the ICC confirmed that Shohidul had inadvertently ingested the prohibited substance. The 27-year-old fast bowler admitted the violation and accepted a 10-month suspension. The suspension is backdated to May 28, 2022. He will be eligible to return to cricket on March 28, 2023. (IANS)