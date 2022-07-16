Asked to do Chess Olympiad video, Vignesh Shivan thanks ‘the universe’

Director Vignesh Shivan says that he is “thanking the universe” for the “unimaginable opportunity” of having been able to direct the promotional teaser of the 44th Chess Olympiad, featuring Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Oscar winner A. R. Rahman, among others.

Taking to social media, Vignesh Shivan posted the link to the promo teaser of the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is being held in Chennai, and tweeted, “Had the privilege of directing this video with the honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru. M. K. Stalin, our very own Oscar Nayagan A. R. Rahman. Blessed, overwhelmed and thanking the universe for this unimaginable opportunity for life.”

Chennai is hosting the Chess Olympiad, which is scheduled to be held from July 28 till August 10.

Rajinikanth released the teaser, which also features Aditi Shankar, the daughter of director Shankar in it.

Aditi Shankar too tweeted the link to the promo video on her Twitter timeline and thanked director Vignesh Shivan.

She wrote: “Vignesh Shivan sir!! Thank you so much! Was a pleasure working with you. Privileged to be a part of this along with Tamil Nadu CM sir and A. R. Rahman sir. Also had the lovely chance to work with cinematographer Rathnavelu sir and Brindha Gopal

master.”