Instead of post-retirement ambitions, judges, bureaucrats should serve nation: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday, in presence of the Chief Justice of India and the Union Law Minister, said judges and bureaucrats should work to serve the country, instead being concerned about their post-retirement ambitions.

“I became the Chief Minister, some people become judges, Prime Minister, and MLA and it is a matter of pride as an opportunity has been granted to serve the country,” he said, adding that life is not there for a thousand years, and one should serve the country during the lifetime.

“In this, what we can become after retirement, if this concern is amongst the judges and bureaucrats, then how will things work,” said Gehlot, in his address at the inaugural session of the 18th All India Legal Services Authority.

The event was attended by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, Justice U.U. Lalit and other judges from the top court.

Gehlot also highlighted the barrage of criticism targeting Supreme Court judges Justices Surya Kant, and J.B. Pardiwala, for their observations during the hearing of a plea by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

“Recently Justices Surya Kant and Pardiwala said something. It is our duty to respect the judiciary. 116 people were made to stand up (against the two judges) including former judges, bureaucracy, officers and many others… Supreme Court judges had expressed their views on the situation in the country,” he said.

Gehlot also referred to the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP. He said Justice (retd) Gogoi was one of the four Supreme Court judges, who had said democracy is in danger, but became a parliamentarian after retirement . “I had asked the President of India ‘was Mr Gogoi fine before or is he fine now?’ This is beyond my understanding..,” he said.

He said state governments are being overthrown and pointed at changes in government in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. “Is there democracy? If elected governments are overthrown due to horse trading… I don’t know how my government got saved… situation is very delicate.”

Gehlot said shouldn’t the Prime Minister say that unity and brotherhood has to be maintained? “He has to say that I will not accept violence at any cost. I believe the Law Minister can convince him. He does not listen to us… Today the situation is such that it’s creating a lot of tension,” he said.

He also praised Justice Ramana’s speech in the US on the importance of tolerance and inclusiveness in the society.

On July 2, Justice Ramana said it is theAtoleranceAand inclusive nature of American society that is able to attract the best talents from all over the world, which in turn is contributing to its growth. “This principle of inclusivity is universal. It needs to be honoured everywhere in the world, including in India. Inclusivity strengthens the unity in society which is key to peace and progress. We need to focus on issues that unite us. Not on those that divide us,” he had said.