ITBP jawan injures 3 colleagues before killing self in J&K camp

ITBP in a statement said a constable of 8th Battalion was reported to have opened fire injuring three of his colleagues in Udhampur.

“He later shot himself and died. He was part of an ad-hoc battalion deployed in J&K looking after the security duties,” ITBP said.

“Incident took place at around 3.30 p.m. today at the Devika Ghat Community Centre, Udhampur. Constable/GD Bhupendra Singh was part of the F Company of the 2nd Adhoc Battalion of the ITBP.”

All injured have been shifted to the hospital and are safe. A court of inquiry has been ordered.

The incident comes just a day after two army jawans were killed in a suspected case of fratricide inside an army installation at Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.