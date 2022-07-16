Netherlands, Zimbabwe qualify for T20 World Cup

Dubai, July 15: Netherlands and Zimbabwe booked their places in the ICC T20 World Cup after seeing off USA and Papua & New Guinea respectively in semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B.

Netherlands saw off a spirited effort from USA to seal a 7-wicket victory in their semis after restricting USA to 138 in 19.4 overs even as Zimbabwe held of a valiant PNG by 27 runs. (PTI)