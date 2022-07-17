A unique experience across Europe on train

If you’ve been keeping up to speed with news reports, you’d know that airports in Europe and the UK are the worst to travel through. Long delays, ques, cancellations and lost luggage are just some of the many problems passengers are facing.

Airbnb is partnering with Interrail, an all-in-one European train Pass, on its 50th anniversary to offer six friends the opportunity to embark on an epic slow travel journey connecting remarkable historic homes across the continent.

Over 19 days, up to six friends or family members will be whisked away on the ultimate bucket list adventure, a bespoke Interrail journey with overnight stays in magnificent historic homes along the way: an English mansion, a French chateau, a Catalan manor, an Italian villa, and a German castle.

From a retired naval officer to a hotelier-turned-Host, the owners of the historic homes on the Airbnb Heritage Tour have made it their mission to breathe life back into these heritage buildings – all bookable under Airbnb’s new historical homes category which now offers travellers an easier way to search for almost 20,000 heritage buildings in the UK, Spain, France, Germany, and Italy.

This new category combined with a brand new Itinerary curated by Interrail makes it easy to create your own heritage tour of Europe by train.

The bespoke itinerary connects different areas of Europe that offer the best choice of historical homes available on Airbnb.

Emmanuel Marill, Airbnb Regional Director, EMEA said, “We are excited to be offering this epic adventure which celebrates the golden age of 19th-century travel when there was more time to appreciate adventures with friends and family for longer. By combining the very best of train travel with the best of heritage in Europe, we hope travellers will reconnect with history and culture and enjoy travel as it once was.”

“Timed to coincide with Interrail’s 50th anniversary, the Airbnb Heritage Tour shines a spotlight, not only on the freedom and flexibility offered by travelling with Interrail but also on the rich heritage that these rail lines provide access to and the chance to go one step further in connecting with Europe. We clearly see a rising demand for this kind of travel – this year alone, we’ve seen the number of travellers exceed that of 2019 pre-pandemic levels. We’re thrilled to partner with Airbnb and to advocate for the positive impact rail travel can have in the world,” adds Nadine Koszler, Eurail BV Head of Marketing. (IANSlife)