D/N cricket tourney for players aged over 45 commences

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 16: The 1st Annual Above 45 Day/Night Cricket Tournament organised by Sanathan Dharmasabha Harishava commenced at Harishava Mandap, Laban, on Saturday. The tournament is being organised on the eve of the 125th Durga Puja Celebration. The tournament features a total of 10 teams including Matri Mandir, Harishava, Laban Shiv Mandir, Hindu Mission, Geetali, Nabajagran, RR Colony Ganesh Mandir, RR Colony Sarodiyo Utsav Samity, Jail Road Puja Committee and Lumparing. The inaugural match was played by Harishava and Geetali. Geetali won the match.