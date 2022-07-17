Makeshift stand outside the MFA Turf lays unattended two days after it unceremoniously collapsed during a Shillong Premier League match

The collapsed makeshift stand outside the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds lays unattended two days after it unceremoniously collapsed during the Shillong Premier League match between Ryntih SC and Mawlai SC, on Thursday. Meanwhile, Saturday’s Shillong Premier League 2021-22 match between Rangdajied United FC and defending champions Shillong Lajong FC was postponed before it could get underway due to waterlogging caused by heavy rains at the MFA Turf. The Shillong Sports Association (SSA), organisers of the league, later announced that the match will go ahead on Monday, which was originally scheduled as a rest day, at 4 pm. (ST)