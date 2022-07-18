Babar gets to 10,000 int’l runs quicker than Kohli

Galle, July 17: Pakistani batter and captain Babar Azam on Sunday surpassed Indian counterpart Virat Kohli to become the fastest Asian batter in terms of innings to surpass a total of 10,000 runs across all international cricket formats.

Azam attained the record in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

In Pakistan’s first innings on Day 2, Azam reached the landmark, taking 228 innings to do and surpassing Virat Kohli’s record of 232 innings.

He is also the fastest Pakistani batter to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket, overtaking the record of legendary Javed Miandad, who took 248 innings. He is the fifth fastest overall to reach 10,000 international runs. At the top is West Indies legend Vivian Richards, who reached the landmark in just 206 innings. (ANI)