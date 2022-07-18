‘Happy with Rohit’s confidence in me’

Manchester, July 17: India’s middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was pleased with confidence shown in him and his abilities by skipper Rohit Sharma in international cricket.

Since his international debut in February 2021, Suryakumar has quickly risen to be a dependable batter in white-ball formats, possessing of shots all around the park through his 360-degree stroke play. Suryakumar and Rohit go a long way, representing Mumbai in domestic cricket and turning out for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Camaraderie has been really good. He’s been watching me and talking about my cricket since I played domestic cricket for Mumbai. Coming into IPL, I still remember in 2018-19 we used to talk a lot about my game, how I can improve and handle pressure situations and move forward and take the game ahead. We have had a lot of chat about my game and I have literally felt him on the ground whenever he’s leading.

“I have learnt a lot from him. I’m really happy he has shown a lot of confidence in me. I still remember during 2021 IPL second leg; I was not going through a good patch and he was the one who had a lot of chat with me (and supported me). The way things are going, I would like to pay back that confidence by scoring runs and win the game for the team,” said Suryakumar in pre-match press conference. (IANS)