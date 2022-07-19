Assam health dept employee caught taking bribe

Guwahati, July 19: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption apprehended an employee of the office of the joint director, health services, Baksa in Mushalpur after he was caught taking a bribe on Tuesday.

A complaint was received at the directorate alleging that Bipin Kalita, head assistant at the office of the joint director, health services, Baksa, had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe for processing the pension file and also for regularising the pay scale of the complainant,who is a retired ANM nurse.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid today at the office of the joint director, health services, Baksa by a team of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption. Kalita was caught red handed at 12:45 pm soon after he had accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant,” an official statement said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of the accused public servant in the presence of independent witnesses. Accordingly, he has been apprehended by the team.

A case has been registered in anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station ACB police station case number 17/2022 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Kalita.

“Necessary legal follow up action is underway,” it said.