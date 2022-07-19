IIT-G develops optimisation-based approach to mitigate voltage problems

Guwahati, July 19: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-G) have developed an optimisation-based voltage control approach for active power distribution.

The research focuses on increasing the use of solar energy for charging electric vehicles by using a coordinated control of the power distribution system that reduces voltage fluctuation.

The team, comprising Sanjib Ganguly, associate professor, department of electronics and electrical engineering, IIT-G, along with his colleague Chandan Kumar, and research scholar Arunima Dutta, has recently published their research in the prestigious journal, Sustainable Energy, Grids and Networks.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are being increasingly considered the solution to carbon emissions from the transportation sector. The sustainability of EVs can be enhanced if the power used to charge these vehicles is also based on renewable energy sources such as solar energy. However, solar energy is intermittent, which leads to voltage fluctuation problems in the power distribution networks.

Furthermore, EV charging is uncoordinated at present, which leads to under-voltage of the distribution networks and associated efficiency loss.

“Therefore, a coordinated control approach for the power distribution system is required in order to derive maximum benefits from renewable power generation and electric vehicle power sourcing,” a statement from IIT-G issued here on Tuesday said.

Highlighting his research, Ganguly said, “We have developed an optimisation-based coordinated voltage control approach of power distribution networks to mitigate the overvoltage and under-voltage problems owing to high photo-voltaic (PV) generation and high EV charging, respectively”.

The research team has developed a three-stage model predictive control (MPC) approach to schedule charging of EVs and other devices.

“Our three-stage model helps in maintaining bus voltage magnitudes and state-of-charge (SOC) of EV batteries within safe limits with minimal usage of control resources and cost of electricity consumption,” said the lead researcher.

The approach developed by the IIT-G team provides a framework for the transition from passive power distribution to active.

It will also help regulate voltages generated by intermittent PV systems and also paves a way for electric vehicles to participate in the active power distribution scheme.