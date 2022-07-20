Shikhar Dhawan’s foundation invites applications to adopt eleven NGOs for next one year

India opener Shikhar Dhawan’s foundation has invited applications for adopting eleven NGOs for next one year, with the aim to help people in need and aid organisations working for the welfare of the society.

Through a registration process, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, which has been in running since March this year, will shortlist and adopt eleven NGOs for one year, who are seeking to create sustainable solutions to social issues.

Dhawan’s foundation will help these NGOs with one-on-one mentoring for the on-ground work and guide them with various problem-solving processes. The aim is to work towards addressing the issue of providing quality education, hunger eradication, job creation, eradication of poverty, illiteracy, and other issues which are prevalent in the society.

“I’m very happy to begin an initiative that will contribute to the people who need help. This is just a small step towards a better and brighter future. Mera ye maanna hai that we should be compassionate towards every living being, chaahe wo insaan ho, animal ho (We need to be compassionate, be it be a human being or an animal).”

“Plus, humari team bahut hard-working hai (our team is very hardworking), I have made sure that we have the best team in place for the same. I wish to congratulate the entire team and look forward to working together & execute the plans in the best manner possible,” said Dhawan.

On the cricketing front, Dhawan was back in international cricket through the three-match ODI series against England, making 31 not out, nine and one as India won the series 2-1.

Dhawan will be next seen in action when he will be captaining the Indian team in regular skipper Rohit Sharma’s absence in the three-match ODI series against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, starting from Friday.