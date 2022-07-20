Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised after head injury  

Guwahati, July 20: Singer and music composer Zubeen Garg on Wednesday was admitted to a private hospital in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh town after sustaining a head injury even as doctors maintained that his health condition was stable.

According to reports, the 49-year-old Garg was staying in a resort in Dibrugarh when fell in the washroom on Tuesday night.

Doctors later informed that the artiste who has produced music for Assamese, Bengali and Hindi films (in Bollywood), had a “seizure following an epileptic fit”.

Official sources said that Garg had received a few stitches on his head. A CT scan was also conducted to ascertain his condition even as there were reportedly no internal injuries with his vital parameters stable.

The singer was flown to Guwahati from the Mohanbari airport on an air ambulance (requisitioned from Kolkata) for advanced treatment on Wednesday evening.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier directed the Dibrugarh deputy commissioner to ensure proper healthcare in the hospital and also directed to make arrangements for the artiste to be flown to Guwahati or outside the state for further treatment by an air ambulance.

The chief minister also directed state health minister Keshab Mahanta to oversee the entire process of providing medical services to the popular artiste.

It may be recalled that in February 2020, the singer was hospitalised in Guwahati after he “collapsed” during a programme at Gauhati Town Club.

After undergoing treatment for about nine days and recovering, he flew to Mumbai to take rest and spend time in “isolation”.

