Pak eves beat Ireland in Tri-Nation T20I

Bready (Ireland), July 20: Pakistan cricket stalwart Nida Dar came up with an all-round performance as they defeated Ireland by 13 runs (D/L Method) in a rain-affected match of the Tri-Nation Women’s T20I Series that also includes Australia.

Nida Dar scored 26 and took a wicket as well to help Pakistan win its first match of the series after the opener against Australia was washed out.

Dar scored her 26 from just 15 deliveries as Pakistan compiled a fighting 92/5 from their 14 overs and then backed that up during Ireland’s run chase. The right-armer collected the key wicket of Orla Prendergast (10) and then backed that up by making the throw to run out Gaby Lewis in the final over to seal the win for her side.

Gaby Lewis, the promising 21-year-old, played a sterling innings for Ireland compiling 47 off just 41 deliveries before Nida Dar’s throw brought an end to her polished innings. Lewis hit five boundaries during her 41-ball stay. But Lewis showed her class and the result could have been different for the hosts if the opener received more support.

Skipper Bismah Maroof only managed to score 13 against Ireland on Tuesday and is more than capable of scoring big on her day, while all-rounders Aliya Riaz and Dar provide experience in the middle order. (IANS)