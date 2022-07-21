Cricket Corner

India to tour Zimbabwe in August

New Delhi, July 20: The Indian cricket team will travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years for a three-match ODI series, next month. The three ODIs will be played on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare, the Zimbabwe Cricket announced. KL Rahul is expected to lead the Indian side. The series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India next year. Zimbabwe are currently placed 12th in the 13-team pool, with just three wins in 15 matches. The last time India were in Zimbabwe was when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016. India will next play a three-match ODI series against West Indies followed by five T20Is that finish on August 7. (PTI)

Pak-SL result reshuffles WTC standings

Dubai, July 20: Pakistan’s victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday caused a major reshuffle within the top five on the World Test Championship standings. The win helped Pakistan jump in front of Sri Lanka and move into third place on the World Test Championship standings with a win-loss percentage of 58.33 percent, with only South Africa (71.43 percent) and Australia (70 per cent) now ahead of the Asian side. Sri Lanka dropped three places to sixth on the standings with a 48.15 win-loss percentage. As a result, India improved one spot to fourth (52.08 per cent) and West Indies rose to fifth (50 per cent) ahead of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle next week. A win in the second Test against Sri Lanka will see Pakistan make further ground on South Africa and Australia at the top of the standings, while a loss will see them drop to fifth place. (IANS)