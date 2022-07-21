Union Education Minister urged to release SSA fund to Meghalaya soon

Guwahati, July 21: The Opposition Chief Whip in Meghalaya Assembly, George B Lyngdoh today dashed a letter to the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan urging the letter to release Sarba Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) fund to the state to facilitate payment of salary to the SSA teaching and non-teaching staff in the state.

The letter addressed to Dharmendra Pradhan, mentioned the plight and tremendous hardship faced by the SSA teachers and other staff in the state due to non-payment of their salary since February this year. The SSA teachers in the state are currently on strike