Narrow escape for 21 school kids as bus catches fire

New Delhi, July 21: Twenty-one children and the driver had a narrow escape when their school bus caught fire in Delhi’s Rohini area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
When the firemen reached the spot they found that the fire was in a school bus (tempo traveller) of the Bal Bharti Public School having 21 children and driver, and three other cars.
“All the children and the driver had safely escaped before the fire engulfed the bus,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.
The fire was extinguished by 2.50 p.m., the official said, adding there were no injuries or casualties in the incident.
Comments are closed.