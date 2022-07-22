EJH police ascertain identity of female body

Shillong, July 22: East Jaintia Hills (EJH) district police have identified the female body that was recovered on July 19 last from a roadside ditch at Um-Im, Umtyra village in the district.

The body was identified yesterday as that of one Grecia Bareh of Dkhiah village of EJH district and handed over to the family, police informed today

During the course of investigation, the EJH police learnt that the deceased had been seen with a suspect on the night/day before the recovery of her body.

The EJH police with assistance from personnel from Byrnihat Police Station in Ri-Bhoi district as well as Assam Police have apprehended the suspect identified as Hedstar Dohtdong (42 years) s/o Shri D Basaiawmoit of Pyrda village in West Khasi Hills district.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed by the deceased’s brother, Pura Bareh, s/o Smt Mira Bareh of Dkhiah East Village in EJH district and a case (No. 26(7)2022 u/s 302 IPC) has been registered in Khliehriat Police Station.