Kiwis seal series win over Ireland

Belfast, July 21: Dane Cleaver’s 78 not out and Michael Bracewell’s hat trick powered New Zealand to an 88-run win over Ireland to clinch their Twenty20 series 2-0 at Stormont on Wednesday.

New Zealand posted 179-4 and bowled out Ireland for 91 to secure its fifth straight win over the hosts. The visitors beat Ireland by 31 runs on Monday.

Cleaver’s total came off 55 balls and included five fours and four sixes.

Chasing 180, Paul Stirling was out to Lockie Ferguson, caught for 21. Jacob Duffy was dismissed by Gareth Delany for a duck before Harry Tector (2) was run out.

Ish Sodhi took three wickets for 21 and Ireland was at 86 for seven when Bracewell came on for his first over.

The off-spinner had Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy caught in the deep with successive deliveries before Craig Young sliced to backward point from the next ball as Ireland was bundled out for 91. (AP)