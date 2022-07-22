Pujara scores 231, Saini takes 5 in County game

London, July 21: Cheteshwar Pujara struck his third double century of the season for Sussex while pacer Navdeep Saini claimed a five-wicket haul on debut for Kent as Indian players continued to shine in County Cricket in England.

Pujara got his name etched in the Sussex history books as he compiled a brilliant 231 as it helped them post a massive 523 in their first innings against Middlesex at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Right-arm fast Saini made a sparkling debut for Kent against Warwickshire on Wednesday taking 5-72 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Playing for Middlesex, fellow Indian pacer Umesh Yadav went wicket-less in Sussex’s first innings as he ended with figures of 0-70 in 29 overs.

Pujara, The India Test player became the first Sussex batter to make a double-century against Middlesex at Lord’s. The last Sussex batter to achieve 200 at the home of cricket was countryman Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji II while playing against the MCC 125 years ago. Earlier, he had scored unbeaten 201 in the first match against Derby and 203 against Durham. (IANS)