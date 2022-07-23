Pacers Sakariya, Choudhary set for T20 Max series debut

Brisbane, July 22: Two Indian fast bowlers – Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary – will ply their trade in the inaugural edition of the T20 Max series starting here next month.

Both Sakariya and Choudhary represented IPL sides Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings respectively in the past and will spend time in Brisbane as part of an exchange programme between MRF Pace Foundation and Cricket Australia.

In the competition in Australia, Sakariya will play for the Sunshine Coast, while the 26-year-old Choudhary will feature for Wynnum-Manly. Apart from taking part in the competition, the Indian duo will train at the Bupa National Cricket Centre and also join the Queensland Bulls pre-season preparations. (PTI)