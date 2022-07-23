McCullum backs Stokes’ decision to retire from ODIs

London, July 22: England’s Test coach Brendon McCullum views Ben Stokes’ abrupt decision to retire from ODIs as an “absolute positive” but is not sure if this would become a trend for other players, given cricket’s taxing schedule.

The 2019 Word Cup final hero, Stokes on Monday made a surprise announcement to retire from the 50-over format, saying playing three formats has become “unsustainable” for him.

“Yeah of course I am,” McCullum told SENZ Breakfast when asked if he was happy with Stokes’ decision.

He was asked if Stokes’ move could become a trend for other players around the world.

“There are not too many all-format players,” the former New Zealand captain said.

“He’s probably in a luxurious position that he’s able to do that, but also with the demands of the schedules and with his heightened schedule as Test captain, it would’ve become too much. He also has a young family and there’s a lot going on.

“I don’t know if it’s symbolic of where the game itself is at around the globe, but I see it as an absolute positive to be honest.

“I’m looking forward to being able to spend even more time with ‘Stokesy’ trying to get this thing cracking.” It came as a shock to many given his age – he is only 31 – but McCullum looked at Stokes one-day retirement differently.

“Obviously we would’ve loved to see Stokes playing in three forms of the game, he’s an out and out superstar and we’ve seen what he’s been able to achieve, but sometimes things have to give way and I look at it as a positive that he’s going to have the time to really immerse himself in the Test side.”

Stokes’ ODI career will forever be remembered for his Player-of-the-Match performance in the World Cup final against New Zealand at the Lord’s three years ago.

His unbeaten 84 helped to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first 50-over World Cup title in the most thrilling of circumstances.

McCullum was happy that Stokes quit one of the white-ball formats to focus on the traditional format. (PTI)