Transfer Buzz

Jesse Lingard

Nottingham Forest pulled off its biggest signing since clinching a return to the Premier League by bringing in Jesse Lingard on a free transfer. The England midfielder was available after ending his 22-year association with Manchester United during the offseason. Lingard’s move to Forest was announced late Thursday. He is the 11th signing made by the promoted club as it prepares for a first season in the Premier League since 1999. The length of Lingard’s deal was not disclosed.

Ben Mee

Former Burnley captain Ben Mee will join Brentford on a free transfer after agreeing a two-year deal. The 32-year-old defender rejected offers from two other Premier League clubs and interest from MLS.

Kevin Mbabu

Fulham have finally secured a deal to sign Wolfsburg defender Kevin Mbabu, with the player set for a medical on Thursday. The Cottagers have been chasing Mbabu all summer, after they missed out on top right-back target Neco Williams – who has joined Nottingham Forest.

Japhet Tanganga

AC Milan have been heavily linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga. Milan have reportedly been in talks with Spurs over a move for Tanganga, with Paratici, Spurs Sporting Director apparently happy to do business.

Dani Alves

The 39-year-old free agent has accepted to join Mexican club Pumas and the club has put forth a strong offer in terms of salary.

Aleksandar Jovanovic

Bengaluru FC on Friday announced the signing of Australian center-back Aleksandar Jovanovic on a one-year deal ahead of the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old, who has represented clubs across six different countries, becomes the Blues’ seventh signing under Simon Grayson, and fulfils the AFC criteria as the club’s Asian foreigner in the squad.

Ayush Chhetri

FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of young Indian midfielder Ayush Chhetri on a three-year deal for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Chhetri first rose to prominence when he was selected to play for I-League side Aizawl FC’s U-15 and U-18 teams for the Hero Youth League.

Odei Onaindia

Reigning ISL champions Hyderabad FC have further strengthened their squad ahead of the upcoming season with the signing of Spanish centre-back Odei Onaindia, the club announced on Friday. Odei, who was part of the squad in 2020-21 season, returns to the side where he played a crucial role in what was a new-look young team, back then.

Bhaskar Roy

Mumbai City FC on Friday announced the signing of goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy. Roy joins the Islanders on a two-year contract until May 2024. He won the Golden Glove award in the 2021-22 I-League for Rajasthan United FC.