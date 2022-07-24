Both Houses bid farewell to Prez Kovind

New Delhi, July 23: The Members of Parliament bid farewell to the outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a function held in the Central Hall of Parliament House on Saturday, Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The farewell event saw the presence of Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A signature book was gifted to Kovind on the occasion.

Birla called the ceremony a proud occasion for the members who gathered to express their gratitude and reverence to Kovind. (UNI)