Both Houses bid farewell to Prez Kovind

By Agencies

New Delhi, July 23: The Members of Parliament bid farewell to the outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a function held in the Central Hall of Parliament House on Saturday, Lok Sabha Secretariat said.
The farewell event saw the presence of Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A signature book was gifted to Kovind on the occasion.
Birla called the ceremony a proud occasion for the members who gathered to express their gratitude and reverence to Kovind. (UNI)

