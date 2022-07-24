WHO declares monkeypox global public health emergency

UNITED NATIONS, July 23: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern and called on nations to work closely with communities of men who have sex with men and adopt measures that protect the health, human rights and dignity of affected communities.

More than 16,000 cases have now been reported from 75 countries and there had been five deaths so far as a result of the outbreak.

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. (PTI)