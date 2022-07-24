SPL second leg fixtures announced

By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 23: The Shillong Sports Association announced on Saturday that the second leg of the Shillong Prmeier League will begin on August 3, with a match between Shillong Lajong FC and 2019 runners-up Rangdajied United FC.

The first leg is scheduled to end on July 27. Mawlai SC have been the standout performers in the first leg and are guaranteed to finish the first half of the league at the top of the points table.

The venue for the second leg matches will be played at the MFA Turf at Third Ground, Polo. Games will continue to begin at 4 pm until August 27. From September 1, the kick-off time will be from 3:45 pm.

The league will conclude on September 24 with a match between Langsning FC and Mawlai.

According to the practice instituted in 2019, there will be no knockouts or final; whichever club finishes at the top of the points table after both legs will be crowned champions.