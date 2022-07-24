England come back hard at Proteas, win second ODI by mammoth 118 runs

Manchester, July 23: England roared back from their big loss in the opening One-day International against South Africa at Chester-le-Street on July 19 by registering a massive 118-run win against the tourists at Old Trafford to level the three-match series 1-1 here.

With the game reduced to 29-overs-per-side on Friday evening, England got off to a promising start despite losing Jason Roy to South African pacer Anrich Nortje early on. Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow pushed the scoring rate up with the former racing to 17 off just nine deliveries with the help of three boundaries in a Lungi Ngidi over.

A late flourish in the rain-shortened game, aided by Liam Livingstone’s pyrotechnics put England back on track. He found Sam Curran for company as the host picked up the momentum again in the next few overs with Curran smashing sixes off Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Livingstone’s 26-ball 38 was complemented by Curran’s entertaining knock of 35 off 18 balls as he hit two fours and a six off Shamsi in the 24th over before being dismissed by the same bowler. David Willey found a few runs as did Adil Rashid, and England managed to push their total past 200.

England’s left-arm quicks Reece Topley and David Willey quickly put the hosts on top with the former sending back Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen in the same over.

Quinton de Kock fell on the first ball of the next over. A shocking start led to more trouble as Aiden Markram attempted a risky single only to be run out by a brilliant pick up and throw from wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. At 6/4, South Africa were in dire straits.

At the 10-over mark, South Africa were 39/5. Klaasen and Pretorius tried to stitch a partnership. But that didn’t last long either as Moeen had Klaasen stumped and Awdil Rashid cleaned up Keshav Maharaj next over. Rashid dismissed Dwaine Pretorius next over as South Africa were reduced to 76/8 and then 83 all out. (IANS)