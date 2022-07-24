TN police to submit charge sheet in fake passport case soon

Chennai, July 24 : The elite ‘Q’ branch police of the Tamil Nadu Police will soon submit a charge sheet against 41 persons including some policemen in the Madurai fake passport scam case involving Sri Lankan nationals.

Tamil Nadu police had registered a case under sections 120(b), 420,465,468, and 471 of IPC and Section 12(A)(a), 12(IA) (B), and Section 12 (a) of the Passport Act against four individuals.

Former Madurai assistant commissioner of police, I.S. Sivakumar, inspector Ilavarasu, head constable Kanthasamy, and constables Kaviarasu, and Anand are the cops who are being charge-sheeted in the case related to the fake passport scam.

Tamil Nadu Police booked some Sri Lankan nationals on September 28, 2019, after nabbing them while trying to leave India using fake passports. The case was transferred to the elite ‘Q’ branch of the Tamil Nadu police which conducted raids and seized 124 passports.

Police arrested four travel agents and traced 51 persons who had earlier obtained passports from them. Cases were registered against Sri Lankan nationals and ‘Q’ branch conducted searches and raids at several places and interrogated many people connected with the fake passports.

BJP state president K. Annamalai has been relentlessly calling for the suspension of state Additional Director General of Police, Davidson Devasirwadam in the fake passport case. The BJP chief has already written a letter to the state Governor R.N. Ravi to suspend him.

Annamalai in a tweet said, “More than 200 fake passports were issued during the tenure of Mr. Davidson Devasirwadam as commissioner in Madurai.” (IANS)