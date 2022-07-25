Hope lifts WI to 311 in 2nd ODI vs India

Port of Spain (Trinidad), July 24: Top knocks from Shai Hope and captain Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a massive 311/6 at the end of 50 overs in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, on Sunday.

The Windies’ batters had a great day as openers Hope and Kyle Mayers (39) gave the team a solid start. Later, bigger partnerships followed, notably between Hope (115) and Pooran (74), who put on 117 runs. Though Shardul Thakur took three wickets and restricted the run flow to an extent in the final ten overs, India’s bowlers did not have many positives to walk away with.

Opting to bat first, West Indies was off to a great start. Openers Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers were dealing in boundaries. The duo powered their side to the 50-run-mark in just 7.1 overs. However, their 65-run stand ended after Mayers was caught and bowled by Deepak Hooda for 39 runs off 23 balls. Shamarh Brooks was next up on crease.

At the end of 10 overs, West Indies stood at 71/1, with Shai Hope (26*) and Shamarh Brooks (5*) standing unbeaten.

The duo eventually brought up their 50-run stand.

Hope also brought his 21st fifty, playing in his 100th ODI match. The 62-run stand between Hope-Brooks was brought to an end after the ball hit the outside edge of his bat and went straight to skipper Shikhar Dhawan at slips. Brooks was back in the pavilion for 35 off 36 balls. It was a spinner once again who had done the job for India, with Axar Patel getting his first wicket. Then, a hundred-run stand between Hope-Pooran was up in 115 balls.

The duo kept carrying on before pacer Shardul Thakur struck in the 44th over, dismissing Pooran for 74 off 77 balls, West Indies was now 247/4.

Rovman Powell was next on the crease. Hope brought up his 13th ODI century, making his 100th ODI special. He hit Chahal for a six in the 45th over to bring up his century.

Powell was dismissed for 13 off 10 balls.

Romario Shepherd was next up. The duo took Windies to the 300-run mark. Thakur got his third wicket of the match, dismissing Hope for 115 of 135 balls after Axar Patel caught him at long-off. WI finished their innings at 311/6, with Shepherd (15*) and Akeal Hosein (6*) standing unbeaten.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 3/54 in 7 overs. Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda and Chahal got one wicket each. (ANI)