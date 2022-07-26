Countrywide look out notice issued against ‘absconding’ Bernard N Marak

Shillong, July 26: Meghalaya Police in response to the request made by the SP, West Garo Hills district, today issued a look out notice against absconding Meghalaya State BJP vice-president and a member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu in connection with Tura Women Police Station Case No.105(07)2022 u/s 3//5/6/7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act,1956.

The look out notices is being circulated among all the police stations, police outposts in Meghalaya as well as all the state police forces in all other states and union territories in the country.

Earlier on Monday, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against ‘absconding’ Bernard N Marak, accused of running a brothel at his farmhouse, Rimpu Bagan at Edenbari near Tura which had been raided by Meghalaya Police on July 22 last. The warrant was issued by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Tura, MK Lyngdoh.

Issuing the arrest warrant, the CJM said that Investigating Officer (IO) M Hajong had submitted a prayer for issuance of non-bailable warrant of arrest against Bernard N Marak.

“The IO has also stated in her prayer that another case was also registered at Tura Women PS under various sections of the POCSO Act against Bernard N Marak. The IO has further stated in her prayer that after the incident at Rimpu Bagan, Bernard N Marak was not found/available in his residence and mostly evading arrest in connection with the case. During the course of investigation, it was also revealed that he is the owner of Rimpu Bagan and also the main accused in the case,” the warrant order said.

“As such Bernard N Marak’s arrest is very much important and necessary for the investigation of the case and for the justice of the victims as during the raids five number of minor children were recovered from the building out of which four were boys and one girl and who were living in a small room in a deplorable condition. The children have been handed over to the District Child Protection Unit, Tura for their safety and health.

“The IO has also stated in her prayer that from the said noted facts, it indicates that the accused (Bernard N Marak) has been allowing his premises to be used as a brothel and is earning from the same and has prayed to the Court that a non-bailable warrant of arrest may be issued against Bernard N Marak to make an arrest,” the order says.

“Hence, the prayer of the IO for issuing non-bailable warrant of arrest against the accused person Bernard N Marak is allowed for the interest of the case and interest of investigation,” the CJM’s order adds.