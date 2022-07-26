Meghalaya TMC MLAs stage dharna at Parliament

Shillong, July 26: All Indian Trinamool Congress (AITC) MLAs from Meghalaya and Trinamool Congress MPs today staged dharna at the Parliament in New Delhi demanding immediate action by the Central government for inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

They also demanded scrapping of the inter-state boundary disputes resolution pact signed recently by the governments of Meghalaya and Assam, on the ground that ‘the agreement has not been agreed by the people of Meghalaya and Assam.’

The boundary disputes resolution pact is now under the consideration of the Central government which can take final decision regarding demarcation of states’ boundaries.